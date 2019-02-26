Katherine Langford Embraces Hollywood's New Favorite Hair Color

While Hollywood's buzziest hair colors tend to be dramatic — from platinum blonde to blush pink to lilac to copper to sky blue — sometimes the power of a classic can't be denied. And for those natural brunettes out there, it's your time to shine.
Just one month after Emma Stone went brunette and two days after both Emilia Clarke and Charlize Theron dramatically debuted newly chocolate brown hair on Oscar night, Katherine Langford has become the latest celebrity to embrace the dark side.
Showing off the new look on Instagram, the naturally brunette actress simply wrote, "Brunette is back."
The past year has been a bit of a hair journey for Langford. In January, she debuted copper-red hair, which led to speculation about the character she'll be playing in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame (our guess is Tony Stark and Pepper Potts' daughter). Before that, she was rocking auburn hair with bleached eyebrows, and this time last year, she showed off hair that was platinum blonde.
But Clarke must have realized that there's no beating the color that grows naturally from your head — no salon appointments or damage necessary.
