Katherine Langford Embraces The Buzziest Hair Color Of 2019

If you needed any more evidence that copper is the biggest hair color trend of 2019, one look at Katherine Langford's most recent Instagram post will have you drinking the bright red Kool Aid. Yesterday, the 13 Reasons Why star shared a selfie debuting fresh, burnished orange waves — a dramatic change from her formerly chestnut brown color.
Langford's multi-dimensional, copper color is not only dramatic, but also crazy gorgeous. The blazing shade highlights her poreless complexion, enhances her soft, feathered brows, and makes her pale blue eyes pop. The new shade is so good, you'd never be able to tell she's not a natural redhead.
As a born-and-bred Aussie, Langford's brunette-to-copper change came courtesy of the Perth hair artists at Circles Hair Studio, an Australian salon specializing in color treatments. The salon shared video footage of the actress's entire dyeing process, from foils to the final look. In the clip, you can see that the actual dye used on the A-lister was nothing fancy, but the affordable Smartbond color formula from L'Oréal.
But why did Langford go red now? In October, it was announced that the actress was cast in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, and the drastic color transformation has fans suspecting that the red may be for her upcoming role in the movie. Though her character has yet to be disclosed, we're thinking she could be Pepper Potts and Tony Stark's daughter or the Black Widow's long-lost sister.
Regardless of the purpose of the copper color — strictly business or just for fun — we're adding the fiery shade to our 2019 hair inspiration board.
