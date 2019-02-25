Charlize Theron Just Debuted A Dramatic Hair Makeover At The Oscars

You can always count on Charlize Theron to turn it out on the red carpet, but for the 2019 Oscars, she's not messing around one bit. Just like Emilia Clarke, Theron has chosen to not only make the Oscars red carpet the place where she debuts a brand-new look, but a look that involves newly dark hair, too.
As Theron's stylist Leslie Fremar first showed her followers on her Instagram Story on Sunday, Theron's usually-blonde hair is currently a shade of dark chocolate. The new look is courtesy of hairstylist Adir Abergel, who also gave Theron a trim before the show.
This is a bold look for Theron, who's one of Hollywood's most legendary modern blondes, though it's not exactly new for the Oscar-winning actress.
Theron rocked a dark brown bob with baby bangs back in 1999, famously dyed her hair black for Aeon Flux in 2005, and went back to chocolate brown for two different film roles in 2007.
But we'd say this is the best brunette has ever looked on the star, who shut down the Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous powder-blue Dior gown. We wouldn't have expected anything less.
