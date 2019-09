Bebe Rexha: Designers Won’t Dress Me Because I’m A Size 8

"I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like the coolest thing ever. A lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet , like you’ll go to any big designer," the singer said. "So, I have my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big... If a size 6/8 is too big, I don’t know what to tell you. I don’t wanna wear your fucking dresses." She continued: "That's crazy. You're saying that all the women size 8 and up are not beautiful and can't wear your dresses?"