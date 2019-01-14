All The Best Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet Looks

The 2019 Critics Choice Awards came with a chill vibe and looks for days. This red carpet is a little bit more relaxed, with the movie stars saving their real A-game for the Oscars while TV stars tone it down a bit post-Golden Globes.
Women's looks ranged from the soft and feminine of Constance Wu, Lady Gaga, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste to fresh takes on menswear from Elsie Fisher, Claire Foy, and Catherine O'Hara.
And men stepped it way up, with Timothée Chalamet, Billy Porter, and Cody Fern continuing to stretch what red carpet menswear could be after their splashy Golden Globes looks.
Click on to see some of the best looks from the Critics Choice Awards red carpet.