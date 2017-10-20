Candice Huffine Launched A Size-Inclusive Activewear Line

Model Candice Huffine has always been extremely vocal about body diversity within the fashion industry. Her latest endeavor proves that not only can she walk the walk but she can talk the talk. On Wednesday, Huffine launched her new activewear collection, DAY/WON, in sizes 0 to 32, making it one of, if not, the most size-inclusive activewear lines we’ve seen.
“This life is all about crushing, conquering, being the best you and committing to making every day a DAY WON! Let's do this!!” she wrote on Instagram, introducing her 12-piece offering to the world. Prices range from $19 for a bandana and $89 for compression shorts.
According to the brand’s website, “It is believed that there is no relationship more important than the one you have with yourself, which is why DAY/WON was designed to empower you to focus on that in any way that leaves you feeling strong and unstoppable. DAY/WON challenges you to push outside your limits and ask yourself #howwasyourdaywon.”
