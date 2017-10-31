The 67% Is The Norm — & It's Time Fashion Started Treating It Like It

It still isn’t completely shattered, though, and I'm reminded of this every time I go shopping. Have you ever gone into a store and noticed that all of the larger sizes on the rack are gone first? They are basically non-existent. How is that possible, when 67% of American women are looking for these sizes? Nonetheless, I press forward and search for clothing that fits my vibe, hips, and boobs. With the capital-driven society we live in, I’m astonished by the lack of effort from the industry's heavy hitters to include larger sizes. What if the fashion industry demanded more size diversity and truly committed to inclusivity (besides it making billions of dollars)? What if there was more than one prototype 'sample size'? We have style, and we want access to more.