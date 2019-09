Featuring top plus models, like Ashley Graham, Precious Lee, Tara Lynn, Denise Bidot, and Georgia Pratt, the images were shot by renowned photographer Cass Bird . "This Body" is a declaration (and an invitation) to let the world know how plus-size women feel about their bodies, as demonstrated on the hand-written shirts worn in the campaign. “We want our target customer, the industry, and the world in general to conclude that it’s obvious, it’s self-evident, that all women are beautiful and should be seen and celebrated," Heasley continued."Our goal is to shift the perception from Lane Bryant as a store for plus-size clothing, to Lane Bryant as an inspiring brand for empowered, beautiful, and confident women. The fashion industry is famously ridiculously exclusive, and the retail industry tends to echo that nonsense. We’ve seen it on the fashion runways and in print for decades, and though we’ve made some progress, a larger size model even today can still raise eyebrows and be seen as ‘imperfect.’ I’m completely confident that the next generation will look back on these days of exclusion and shake their heads in wonder that it was ever common practice. Toward that end, the Lane Bryant campaigns challenge the viewpoints of the media. We nurture the emerging understanding that values all women equally, no matter shape or size. We take it as a matter of course that women of all shapes and sizes should appear in media, advertisements, and campaigns.”We’re equally as optimistic for the future of body diversity and inclusivity as we are curious to see how Lane Bryant’s latest venture will impact and influence the fashion industry at large. To take the conversation ever further, we spoke with the quintet of models fronting the campaign about their bodies. Read on to see what they had to say, and let us know in the comments below what your body is made for.