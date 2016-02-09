What advice do you have for other people who might be struggling with body image?

"Not having a positive body image can really be dangerous. We do and say things that are detrimental to our self-esteem every day, and every time it chips away a piece of us. It's time to stop the negative self-talk. When you feel like it's okay for you to abuse your body by vocalizing negative thoughts, it becomes a downward spiral. Try every single day to not have the defeated talk about your thighs or your stretch marks. Instead, flip the script and go straight to your least favorite body part and claim your love for it. It works! Confident people work to maintain positive self-image. You have to know first that anything you truly want you can have, including self-love. It's not an overnight process, and it's not a magic pill. It's consistency with how you treat yourself every day."