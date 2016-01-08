In 2015, plus-sized fashion had a banner year. And just two weeks in, 2016 is off to a progressive start: First, Forever 21 launched its first plus activewear line, and now celeb-favorite Rachel Roy is expanding the size range of her wallet-friendly Rachel Rachel Roy line, the designer exclusively confirmed with Refinery29. And you’ve only got one month to make room in your wardrobe for all the goods.
Launching in select Macy’s stores the second week of February, and on Macys.com and RachelRoy.com later that month, the size 14 to 24 collection is filled with the same bold colors, prints, and silhouettes we’ve come to expect from the Rachel Rachel Roy line. Unlike other brands that dumb down plus-size designs, Roy is actually giving size 14+ women what they have been asking for all along: the exact same things women under size 14 get. With that in mind, the label kept its designs across the board, only adding slight alterations throughout. (E.g., a jumpsuit from the line maintains the original silhouette, but has straps, rather than being strapless.) Plus, everything rings in at $179 or less.
We sat down with Roy and her senior vice president of marketing, Amy Rapawy, to get the 411 on her new “curvy” collection. Ahead, the designer opens up about this major step for her brand.
Launching in select Macy’s stores the second week of February, and on Macys.com and RachelRoy.com later that month, the size 14 to 24 collection is filled with the same bold colors, prints, and silhouettes we’ve come to expect from the Rachel Rachel Roy line. Unlike other brands that dumb down plus-size designs, Roy is actually giving size 14+ women what they have been asking for all along: the exact same things women under size 14 get. With that in mind, the label kept its designs across the board, only adding slight alterations throughout. (E.g., a jumpsuit from the line maintains the original silhouette, but has straps, rather than being strapless.) Plus, everything rings in at $179 or less.
We sat down with Roy and her senior vice president of marketing, Amy Rapawy, to get the 411 on her new “curvy” collection. Ahead, the designer opens up about this major step for her brand.