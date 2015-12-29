The Best Plus Fashion Moments Of 2015

I’ve been working in the fashion industry for more than eight years, and the changes I’ve seen over that course of time have been remarkable; I’ve gone from being the fattest female in a sea of skinnies at any event to seeing diverse body types both in the seats and on the runway at shows. Besides the overt increase in body diversity across all media, there’s been a boost in brands available to those above a size 14 — and the quality of clothes and timeliness of trends is better than ever before.



Although the industry still has room to grow (we’re always hoping for a more inclusive sartorial world, after all), it’s hard to ignore the positivity in the plus realm that has come to light this year. Ahead, we’re recognizing the amazing fashion improvements that have benefitted fuller-figured women in 2015: Read on to see which moments made our yearly hit list, and let us know in the comments below if there are any you loved that we missed!