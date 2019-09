The Best Plus Fashion Moments Of 2015

In all of the shows we’ve attended during New York Fashion Week, Ashley Graham’s was the first time we saw a designer walk the runway in her underwear . No, Graham wasn’t staging a sexy protest: She was showing the fashion world just how seductive voluptuous women can be in her lingerie line with Addition Elle. Not only was the show populated with some of the who's-who of the plus modeling realm, but the level of excitement was palpable knowing that all the runway pieces were immediately available for purchase — a plus in our gotta-have-it-now mindset.An unbranded ad in the September issue of Vogue ; a stunningly strong black-and-white commercial; sexy silhouettes plastered all over Manhattan; and a contentious public event held in Times Square during New York Fashion Week. Lane Bryant’s eye-catching #PlusIsEqual campaign has had its fair share of support and derision, but it started a much-needed conversation with fashion media that no other major brand has done. To help further the dialogue, we even partnered with Lane Bryant’s CMO, Brian Beitler, for a live Twitter chat that garnered hundreds of questions and trended on the social media site for hours.In the 14 seasons of Project Runway, this year was the first to feature a designer who specifically designed for plus-size women: Ashley Nell Tipton . Although that feat was exciting on its own, we were even more thrilled when her collection paraded down the runway at New York Fashion Week — and when she scored the final win. This fashion first wasn’t just a monumental moment for reality TV, but for full-figured women everywhere. And if our interview with Tipton (and her Instagram account ) is any indication, she’s going to be delivering even more style come 2016.