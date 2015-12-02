AskLaneBryant Anything During Our Live Twitter Chat

With a storied history of over 100 years (and more than one million likes on Facebook), it’s not surprising that, out of all the brands built for women size 14+, Lane Bryant is considered the leader in the market. The brand pushes buttons both good and bad in its pursuit to fill your closet. (Full disclosure: Lane Bryant advertises on Refinery29.) Whether you're a die-hard Lane Bryant Stan or have just purchased a few pieces with mixed emotions, chances are you’ve got something to say about this retail giant. Well, thanks to the miracle of technology, we’re giving you an opportunity to have your voice heard, with our upcoming live Twitter chat with Lane Bryant’s CMO, Brian Beitler.
Although Lane Bryant has a century of experience under its belt, the public discussion and evolution of plus-size fashion has only appeared in the zeitgeist recently. Due to this shift in perception, Lane Bryant, like all other plus-specific companies, has experienced some growing pains as it’s raced to provide plus-size women with the clothing they deserve while maintaining the brand's position as a leader of the full-figured fashion world.
Beitler and Lane Bryant’s CEO, Linda Heasley, have made it abundantly clear with their past two campaigns, #PlusIsEqual and #ImNoAngel, that they’re not just interested in your dollars; they sincerely want to improve the lives of those who have been marginalized based on their size and shape. However, the response to Lane Bryant's messages has been mixed: Some have decried the campaigns as pandering and othering, while others have embraced the message — on T-shirts and social media posts alike.
Whatever your opinion may be, now’s the chance to make your point. At 1 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 8, I will be sitting down with Beitler to help respond to all of your burning questions, concerns, and compliments. This is your moment to talk with one of Lane Bryant’s key decision-makers — to directly influence future campaigns, designs, and more, just by tweeting your constructive thoughts.
I’ll be hosting the chat on @TheLizBlack and will be tweeting from @Refinery29 & @LaneBryant during the live discussion. Make sure to use #AskLaneBryant when you tweet, so we don’t miss it!
