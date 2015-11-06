The paintball group challenge was painful to watch, from you being chosen last to the other women in your team picking you apart on stage and saying you should be the person sent home. How did it feel when Kelly Osbourne stuck up for you?

"It was amazing, because I look up to Kelly so much. When she got on the show, I literally had to fight back my tears, because one of my dreams has been to meet her. It was the most amazing feeling to know that she could see right through me and the other women on the stage and stand up for me. I was not trying to play the victim card in any way and I was just telling it how it was and how I felt, because no one else on the team wanted to hear how I felt, except Laurie [Underwood]."



It surprised me, as you had won two challenges; it just reminded me of being in middle school or grade school and getting picked for dodgeball.

"Of course! I don’t even remember the last time I was put into a situation like that, where someone had to choose teams. I think that was the first time I’ve ever witnessed being in that type of situation. I’m kind to everyone I meet and I never give attitude. I’m never rude to anyone. I just didn’t understand why the girls didn’t want to pick me in the beginning. They said it was their ‘strategy’ to choose me last, but I really felt like I was an outcast. I really felt like I was on my own and the only people who accepted me were Laurie and the guys.



"Even off camera, when we were just hanging out in the apartments, I didn't feel like I was ever involved with them. It’s just like high school; they never wanted to sit with me — nothing. At that point, I realized I wasn't there to make everyone like me. I wasn't there to be everyone's friend, and if they don’t like me, that’s their problem, not mine. I had to learn how to grow thick skin very quickly on the show, because if this was real life, it would hurt me so much more. But coming out of this, I’m completely different. Things happen for a reason and I’m glad I was able to learn from this experience and make it into a positive, not a negative."

