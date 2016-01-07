Forever21 Taps Ashley Graham For Its Debut Plus-Size Activewear Line

Forever21 is starting out 2016 strong. The brand announced its new collection of plus-size activewear, and tapped a familiar face for the reveal: model Ashley Graham, who recently made the cut for Forbes' 30 Under 30.
The fast-fashion retailer has had fitness clothing on its roster since 2010, but this marks its first complete plus-size offering in the category. Denise Bidot, one of models featured in the line on Forever21's website, teased (and expressed excitement) for the collection on Instagram a few months ago, as Mic points out. The official campaign image features Graham in a marbled matching set and perforated jacket tied cooly around the waist.
The range includes key workout pieces for different forms and levels of activity, from mesh-paneled leggings to high-impact sports bras. A sleeveless, high-neck pullover and varsity-inspired mesh top lend themselves to the athleisure aesthetic that has permeated our vocabulary and off-duty wear. The designs are service-oriented, with wicking, flatlock seams, anti-odor technology, and other features we look for in activewear. However, we see a lot of our favorite fitness gear trends represented as well: heathered fabrics, neon accents, and marble print (in the set Graham wears) all make an appearance.
The inaugural 28-piece collection is currently available at Forever21 stores in the U.S. and online. Sizing ranges from XL to 3X. In typical Forever21 fashion, the line is very affordable: Prices start at $14.90 for a cutout sports bra and cap at $29.90 for a zip-up jacket.
