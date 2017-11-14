Danielle Brooks Just Added Fashion Designer To Her Resume

In a short time, Danielle Brooks has become an icon in the body positivity movement. She’s modeled for Lane Bryant, championed the cause on social media with her hashtag #voiceofthecurves, and she’s a spokesperson for Refinery29’s 67% Project, which focuses on representation of women sizes 14 and up in mainstream media. Now, she’s taking her message a step further with an exclusive clothing collaboration with Universal Standard, a direct-to-consumer brand that offers items from sizes 10 to 28. The collection is part of the brand's ongoing series that asks: “If you could design three pieces that you always wished you had in your closet, but could never find, what would they be?”
In September, Brooks shared the first of her three dream looks with her 2.2 million followers on Instagram, writing: “?THE DAY HAS COME?I’m designing @universalstandard’s new Tria Collection! Beyond excited about this collaboration with this amazing brand! You’ll soon be able to shop this look and a few others. Can't wait to show you more. For now, stay tuned! If you don’t already follow them on IG — do!”
The three items, which include an off-the-shoulder dress for $190, a pair of overalls for $120, and a poplin dress (which the Orange is the New Black actress says was inspired by Solange) for $110. According to the press release, the pieces reflect both Universal Standard's classic-but-edgy aesthetic and Brooks’ strong personal style. “Universal Standard is a brand that should go in a category by itself, because they truly are one of a kind,” Brooks says. “What makes them unique is that they are pushing the 67% to be a part of the whole. Because of that, I am grateful to be partnering with Universal Standard, making classic, timeless pieces that every woman wants and should own.”