Awards Season Cost Christian Siriano $92,000

“It’s so much money to make these custom things and send them around the world,” he said tells Sirius Radio host Michelle Collins. “It can be $2,000 to overnight a large box to LA.” He and his husband, Brad Walsh, visited The Michelle Collins Show where they broke down the cost of dressing multiple women for so many awards shows. “I want to tell you what my FedEx bill was the month of the Oscars, you really want to know what it is?” the designer teased. Collins admitted to her listeners she was “armadillo’d” when she heard the news — hugging her knees and pulling out her ponytail for the record — but wanted to know how many dresses Siriano had to overnight to LA.