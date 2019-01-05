Meghan Markle Had The Most Expensive Royal Wardrobe In 2018 — But Probably For Good Reason

Fashion lovers and fans of the royal family won’t be surprised to learn Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, enjoyed the most expensive royal wardrobe in 2018, according to royal fashion website UFO No More.
The website’s annual clothing calculations showed that with a grand total of $508,258 — a number that includes her Cartier Reflection wedding bracelet and earrings, but not her wedding gown — Markle donned the priciest clothes and accessories last year compared to 13 other royal women, including Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
For her part, Middleton’s new fashion pieces for the year cost an estimated $85,097, a pittance compared to her sister-in-law. The newly married Princess Eugenie, meanwhile, spent $39,818 on new clothes and accessories in 2018, not including her custom-made wedding weekend attire.
The amounts above were determined using only new clothing items added to the royal wardrobes, no fashion repeats. As a newly married royal, it’s worth noting that Markle perhaps had the most purchases to help with her royal glow-up.
As we’ve seen since her engagement to Prince Harry was first announced in November 2017, Markle’s sartorial style, reminiscent of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, is indeed worthy of royalty. From the white wrap coat she wore for her engagement pictures to her wedding dress and every trendy and adorable item in between, Markle’s ensembles have long dominated the news cycle, inspiring countless look-alikes and elevating some lesser-known brands to instant fame.
Many of the pieces Markle wears tend to sell out fast once photos of her wearing them hit the internet, too. For example, there’s the two-tone J.Crew navy coat she wore while in Birmingham with her hubby for International Women’s Day.
Then there’s the Serena Williams-designed “boss blazer” Markle showed off during a visit to Australia.
"You are the salt of the earth – honest, hardworking and as tough as they come. And that resilience, sense of humour and commitment to the land are the qualities that make you unique. You are the backbone of this country." — Thank you to everyone that came out in the rain in Dubbo to meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! #RoyalVisitAustralia #Australia #Dubbo
If your own wallet can’t take the full hit of a Markle-inspired closet, you’re not alone. We’ll be over here, bookmarking all of our favorite Duchess of Sussex looks for purchase later. You know, once we hit the lottery.
