Fashion Nova Is Selling A $45 Replica Of Meghan Markle’s Reception Dress

Fashion Nova is finally cashing in on Meghan Markle. Right now, the fast-fashion e-tailer is selling a version of the Stella McCartney gown Markle wore to the reception after her Royal Wedding to Prince Harry. You know, the sleek halter gown with an open back that took our breath away after the brand-new Duchess of Sussex changed out of her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown.
Markle debuted the second look as she and new husband Harry departed Windsor Castle for their reception, hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House. After waving goodbye to onlookers, the couple drove away in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero bearing a custom license plate that read E190518, their wedding date. She completed her look with nude mesh Aquazzura shoes that featured baby blue-painted soles, an aquamarine ring that once belonged to Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, and a diamond and opal-encrusted Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau tiara, a loan from Queen Elizabeth II.
Now, maybe you don't have all of the royal heirlooms to wear, but thanks to Fashion Nova's super fast production schedule — CEO Richard Saghian bragged to WWD his company works with more than 1,000 product manufacturers to get about 600 new pieces on the site each week — you can own a version of Markle's dress at a very budget-friendly price of $44.99.
And if you thought perhaps it was just an odd coincidence Fashion Nova is selling a gown similar to Markle's Stella McCartney piece, the website has dubbed it "The Royal Debut Dress." The product shots even include a photo of Markle and Prince Harry from their big day. At the time this article was published, sizes were already going fast – so act now before the Meghan Markle effect strikes again, and the dress sells out. Because as one Cardi B put it: why designer when this Fashion Nova fits?
