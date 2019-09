The summer solstice has only just passed, and we've already covered it all when it comes to swimwear: the most Instagram-worthy swimsuit trends weird tan line-inducing one-pieces , and the mother of all stories, how to wear a swimsuit to work . Sure, we can pat ourselves on the back for hitting just about every aspect of swimwear that exist, except we've missed one important detail — where the hell can one get these trends on the cheap?