The summer solstice has only just passed, and we've already covered it all when it comes to swimwear: the most Instagram-worthy swimsuit trends, the most enviable plus-size swimsuits, high-waisted bikinis, weird tan line-inducing one-pieces, and the mother of all stories, how to wear a swimsuit to work. Sure, we can pat ourselves on the back for hitting just about every aspect of swimwear that exist, except we've missed one important detail — where the hell can one get these trends on the cheap?
While we've been fawning over the new swimsuits designers on the block, H&M has slid in under our nose with a pretty killer selection of swimwear. From lace-up one-pieces to bralette-style bikini tops, itsy-bitsy polka dot sets to scalloped bandeaus, H&M's offering features just about every style you've been looking for. And nothing is over $40.
Though we encourage you to still think about the cost effectiveness of the brands you're buying from, for a deal that's thrifty, H&M may be the best stop for testing out a swimsuit trend in your size without having buyer's remorse. Here's some of our favorites.