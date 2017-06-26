While it's certainly not a new idea to double your one-piece as a bodysuit, this summer, we're trying to blur the lines even further. Sure, you can wear your swimsuit while you're OOO, but have you thought about wearing it to work? And we're not just talking to your tropical-themed staff party. We mean at your desk, at a big pitch meeting, or at a touch base with your boss. It's a lofty goal, but it's one that can be done. All you need to be is employ that layering prowess you spent all fall and winter perfecting, just in a bit of a different, more clever way.