There's no doubt one-piece swimsuits are back and trendier than ever. But, the thing about this silhouette is that it can either fit so perfectly, or it can fit you very, very wrong (and wedgies — including frontal ones — are no fun at all). So when you're shopping for one, you're not just solely concerned about aesthetics. And that's where the tough part comes in: Do you stock up on a few cheap options from Zara? Or do you just buy one (probably a bit more expensive) suit that fits you like an actual glove?