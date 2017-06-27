Calling out to my LA (or SoCal) followers: I'm releasing my new film #FeedTheMovie on July 18, and want to watch it with some of you!! Life presents us with many different kinds of challenges: academic, physical, emotional, mental. This film is based on my own struggle with anorexia, the issues I've faced and the power that comes with finding support. Watch the trailer (link in bio) and then share a post about a challenging time you or someone close to you have experienced, and how you have supported one another using the hashtag #FeedTheMovie and the #HereForYou for a chance to watch the film with me on release night in LA. Can't wait to see you there!

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT