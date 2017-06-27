Compared to her Pretty Little Liars co-stars, Troian Bellisario is hands down the most low-key. While we can't get enough of Shay Mitchell's ever-changing makeup looks on Snapchat and consider Lucy Hale and her hair guru Kristen Ess the dynamic duo on Instagram, it's rare for Bellisario to give fans a peek into her daily life via social media. And since we're so used to the actress keeping her personal life under wraps, we almost missed a major change she made to her look yesterday.
Calling out to my LA (or SoCal) followers: I'm releasing my new film #FeedTheMovie on July 18, and want to watch it with some of you!! Life presents us with many different kinds of challenges: academic, physical, emotional, mental. This film is based on my own struggle with anorexia, the issues I've faced and the power that comes with finding support. Watch the trailer (link in bio) and then share a post about a challenging time you or someone close to you have experienced, and how you have supported one another using the hashtag #FeedTheMovie and the #HereForYou for a chance to watch the film with me on release night in LA. Can't wait to see you there!
Yesterday afternoon, Bellisario posted a photo promoting her newest movie Feed on Instagram. And while we were busy discussing the fact that she produced, wrote, and directed the film, we nearly missed her latest haircut.
The man behind the magic? Celebrity hairstylist, David Stanwell, who's been Bellisario’s right-hand man for some time now and has even worked with Hale in the past. So why do we love him — and this new look — so much? First of all, the shaggy layers make for a refreshing style in comparison to the structured bobs we've seen lately on Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Vanessa Hudgens, to name a few.
And the cut is coming at a perfect time. With the Pretty Little Liars finale airing tonight, we’re not surprised the 31-year-old is marking a fresh start with a fresh new ‘do — even Hale went blonde after the show finished filming late last year. And compared to Spencer Hastings' blunt bangs, this casual look is way closer to Bellisario's chill vibe — and we totally dig it.
