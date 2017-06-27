Story from Beauty

Troian Bellisario Just Got A 70s-Inspired Haircut — & It's GOOD

Samantha Sasso
Compared to her Pretty Little Liars co-stars, Troian Bellisario is hands down the most low-key. While we can't get enough of Shay Mitchell's ever-changing makeup looks on Snapchat and consider Lucy Hale and her hair guru Kristen Ess the dynamic duo on Instagram, it's rare for Bellisario to give fans a peek into her daily life via social media. And since we're so used to the actress keeping her personal life under wraps, we almost missed a major change she made to her look yesterday.
Yesterday afternoon, Bellisario posted a photo promoting her newest movie Feed on Instagram. And while we were busy discussing the fact that she produced, wrote, and directed the film, we nearly missed her latest haircut.
The man behind the magic? Celebrity hairstylist, David Stanwell, who's been Bellisario’s right-hand man for some time now and has even worked with Hale in the past. So why do we love him — and this new look — so much? First of all, the shaggy layers make for a refreshing style in comparison to the structured bobs we've seen lately on Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Vanessa Hudgens, to name a few.
And the cut is coming at a perfect time. With the Pretty Little Liars finale airing tonight, we’re not surprised the 31-year-old is marking a fresh start with a fresh new ‘do — even Hale went blonde after the show finished filming late last year. And compared to Spencer Hastings' blunt bangs, this casual look is way closer to Bellisario's chill vibe — and we totally dig it.
