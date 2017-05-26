You’ve most likely heard of a faux bob, but a faux pixie? That’s a bold move. That said, no hair move is too bold for Lucy Hale, who changes her ‘do like most people change their minds about what they want for lunch. Celebrity stylist Kristin Ess is like the Pretty Little Liars star’s personal hair magician — she takes her from blonde to red to black to back again, from long extensions to a razor-sharp angled bob, on what feels like a weekly basis.
Ess’s latest display of hair mastery involved giving Hale a temporary pixie, and it’s actually pretty convincing. The actress’s hair is currently fairly short as it is — about chin-length — but this is a look we’ve never seen on her before.
“When @kristin_ess knows how to fake an even shorter haircut on you and now you want to actually do it ? one day ...” Hale captioned the Instagram she shared of herself rocking the unsurprisingly badass faux chop.
Does that mean she might be making the look permanent in the near future? Only time will tell — but next time we see her in a seriously short cut, we’ll remember to take it with a grain of salt. There have been way too many celebrity hair fakeouts in the past for us to believe in anything anymore.
