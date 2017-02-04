Can You Tell If These Celeb Hair Changes Were Real Or Fake?

Pick a female celebrity in the public eye — any celebrity. Now think back to all the hairstyles she's worn in the past few months. If the star in mind is a Kardashian or Jenner, appears on Pretty Little Liars, or has a massive Instagram following, it's likely she's toggled between tumbling curls and shoulder-length hair — and numerous shades — at least a couple of times.
The reality is, major hair changes made at a dizzying pace is the new normal — and half the time, it's just for the day. How? Tried-and-true pro tricks make the use of wigs, extensions, hair pieces, and even clever styling, remarkably seamless — and nearly impossible to detect.
Prepared to test your hair knowledge? Ahead, we’ve assembled some of Hollywood’s most covetable hair looks to hit the red carpet and Instagram as of late. Some of which are real haircuts, while others are simply the work of an ultra-talented glam squad.
Don't worry, even we couldn't get every single answer correct — but it's sure fun to try.