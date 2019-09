"I've used Burt's Bees ever since I was young. It's sort of a fascinating thing to be here because Burt's Bees has been my staple since I can't even remember. To get to make the lip balm today, and to learn exactly what goes in it and how they sustainably farm and source all of their ingredients, has just been very, very cool. I love the original balm , but today I decided to make the vanilla-bean [flavor] and it literally smells like baking Christmas cookies. It's the greatest smell, and it was in a lab and all of the ingredients were totally pronounceable. I knew where each one of them came from, and I recognized each one of them. It was oddly simple to make.""I'm terrible at doing my makeup — I have no idea. It's not interesting to me to watch tutorials, so what ended up happening a lot was Rebecca would do certain looks on me [on set] and I would ask her to teach me how to re-create those looks in my life. There were a lot of different products, funnily enough, including the Burt's Bees tinted moisturizer that we used on Spencer that I still use today.""During the second-to-last day, we just cried really hard. Keegan [Allen] had to say goodbye a day before everybody else, and I cried so hard that I think two of my eyelashes fell off. I was taking photos of us, and it wasn't until later that I realized that the photos were not cute and I had false eyelashes all over my cheeks.""It was so much fun. We had these incredible yearbooks, and everybody was running around asking each other to sign their yearbooks. Everybody was in really high spirits, but we all knew that we couldn't stop the end from coming. It was ultimately a really funny moment when everybody was laughing and then suddenly it would go silent or somebody would get really sad. Then, in the middle of it all, you realize that you had work to do and you wanted to focus on the work. It was a crazy day; I don't think I'll experience anything like it again."