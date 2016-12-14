This spring will see the end of glossy teen drama Pretty Little Liars. Like, thank god. As much as we wish we could stop watching, we're gonna see this baby through to the end. And, given the show's penchant for shockers, this final 10-episode string is going to be insane. The trailer for the final portion of this series debuted today, and sure enough, it's sizzling with drama. The gasps will be big, eyes will widen, and Shay Mitchell's eyebrows will continue to be arched perfection.
Last we caught up with the Rosewood gang — spoiler alert! — Spencer (Troian Bellisario) was shot, Ali (Sasha Pieterse) was pregnant, and we'd just discovered that Ali and Spencer were cousins. In the trailer, Spencer yells, "You have ruined everything I have ever had!" Is she referring to Ali? The baby? The show? (Kidding.)
The big reveal we're looking for from these last 10 episodes is the identity of "A.D." — the final A. (The last version of the monosyllabic enemy was Uber A.) Based on this teaser, it looks like A.D. is tormenting the girls just like every other version of A. What can't these girls catch a break?
Worst but not least, Ezra tells Aria, "There are things that've been done that can't be forgiven." Which means they could possibly break up. And that, Pretty Little Liars, would be unforgivable.
Watch the full trailer, below.
Last we caught up with the Rosewood gang — spoiler alert! — Spencer (Troian Bellisario) was shot, Ali (Sasha Pieterse) was pregnant, and we'd just discovered that Ali and Spencer were cousins. In the trailer, Spencer yells, "You have ruined everything I have ever had!" Is she referring to Ali? The baby? The show? (Kidding.)
The big reveal we're looking for from these last 10 episodes is the identity of "A.D." — the final A. (The last version of the monosyllabic enemy was Uber A.) Based on this teaser, it looks like A.D. is tormenting the girls just like every other version of A. What can't these girls catch a break?
Worst but not least, Ezra tells Aria, "There are things that've been done that can't be forgiven." Which means they could possibly break up. And that, Pretty Little Liars, would be unforgivable.
Watch the full trailer, below.
Advertisement