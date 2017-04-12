All the things that made Pretty Little Liars' Spencer Hasting such a believable character is exactly what makes Troian Bellisario, the actress who played her, so damn likable: Both are refreshingly honest, sharp, and effortlessly funny. And the no-bullshit attitude trickles down to Bellisario's beauty mindset, as well.
"I have no idea what the hell I'm doing when it comes to makeup," the actress told us when we sat down with her to talk about her collab with Burt's Bees (and her favorite past beauty looks, which you'll see in the slides ahead). She didn't once sound like she'd been fed answers from a teleprompter or publicist; her passion — for the Bring Back The Bees #SelflessSelfie campaign, which aims to plant 5,000 bee-sustaining wildflower seeds for every social media post, and for the lip balm itself — is real.
"I've always used it," she told us. "Well, not always — I didn't come out of the womb with a Burt's Bees balm in my hand, but I may as well have [laughs]. No, when I was in the fifth grade, I was a particularly dehydrated child, and I had this huge trapper keeper filled with about 50 lip balms in all kinds of flavors. One day, I just got sick of having Dr. Pepper flavored lip balm, and that's how I found [the brand]. It just felt different from putting high fructose syrup on my mouth; it was natural, it made my lips feel really good, and it's just beautifully made."
So naturally, when the brand asked her to help launch its Bring Back The Bees campaign, she responded with the only plausible answer. "I was like, 'Of course. You were in my trapper keeper — I basically owe you.'"