The end of Pretty Little Liars has brought us one new beginning, so far. Cast member Lucy Hale revealed her change back to blonde hair, after wearing her locks darker for seven seasons as Aria. The last time we saw her this blonde was for just a few months last winter.
The sun-kissed look is a big departure for Hale. The actress wrote she was "back to the blonde life" in the caption.
The look was done with hairstylist Kristen Ess, who also helped Hale achieve a faux-bang bob that we loved. It's one of Ess's favorite looks, which she also executed on Jenna Dewan Tatum.
The look was done with hairstylist Kristen Ess, who also helped Hale achieve a faux-bang bob that we loved. It's one of Ess's favorite looks, which she also executed on Jenna Dewan Tatum.
The PLL crew all got matching tattoos recently, to salute the characters they've been playing, on their "whisper fingers." It's been a long goodbye for the show, which is wrapping up after seven seasons on the air.
Advertisement