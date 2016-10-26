For the women of Pretty Little Liars, the end is really here. They've done the final table read. They've said their goodbyes to their TV moms. And today, they shot their last scene.
"The day has come to say goodbye to my second home, a character that helped shaped me and so many people who mean the world to me," Lucy Hale captioned an Instagram photo of the cast. "Bittersweet feelings today, but so proud of what we've done."
Ashley Benson shared another cast pic on Twitter, writing, "Seven years later the day has come to say goodbye."
Seven years later the day has come to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/OlIzCYxLaK— Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) October 26, 2016
Shay Mitchell added some levity to the sad goodbyes, posting a collection of the Liars' "surprised looks," from over the years, writing, "After 7 seasons I think we have definitely all perfected the 'oh shit, we're in trouble' deer-in-headlights look #PLLmemories."
Sasha Pieterse shared a cast photo with a sweet message to her #PLLfamily, while Troian Bellisario posted an email that PLL alumnus Patrick J. Adams wrote as Spencer saying goodbye to the show.
The final episodes of PLL will air in spring 2017.
