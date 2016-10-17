With the end of Pretty Little Liars quickly approaching, the cast has already begun saying their goodbyes. This weekend the Liars had some heartfelt parting words for the women who've played their moms.
"That's a wrap on my beautiful amazing mommy," Ashley Benson captioned a photo with her TV mother Laura Leighton. "I love you moms."
"That's a wrap on my beautiful amazing mommy," Ashley Benson captioned a photo with her TV mother Laura Leighton. "I love you moms."
Lucy Hale captioned her photo with PLL mom Holly Marie Combs, "That's a series wrap on my amazing work mama. You're the coolest."
Troian Bellisario shared a photo of herself in a parting embrace with her television mom Lesley Fera, writing, "7 years ain't enough."
This marks the latest leg of the PLL actresses' farewell tour. They've already shared photos of another major milestone — the last table read.
Pretty Little Liars' final season will air in April 2017.
Pretty Little Liars' final season will air in April 2017.
Advertisement