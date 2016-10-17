Story from TV Shows

The Pretty Little Liars Said Goodbye To Their Show Mamas & We Have All The Feels

Molly Horan
With the end of Pretty Little Liars quickly approaching, the cast has already begun saying their goodbyes. This weekend the Liars had some heartfelt parting words for the women who've played their moms.

"That's a wrap on my beautiful amazing mommy," Ashley Benson captioned a photo with her TV mother Laura Leighton. "I love you moms."

That's a wrap on my beautiful amazing mommy. I love you moms 😔

A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on

Lucy Hale captioned her photo with PLL mom Holly Marie Combs, "That's a series wrap on my amazing work mama. You're the coolest."

That's a series wrap on my amazing work mama. You're the coolest @thehmc #pllfinale

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Troian Bellisario shared a photo of herself in a parting embrace with her television mom Lesley Fera, writing, "7 years ain't enough."

7 years ain't enough. @lfera23

A photo posted by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on

This marks the latest leg of the PLL actresses' farewell tour. They've already shared photos of another major milestone — the last table read.

Pretty Little Liars' final season will air in April 2017.
Advertisement

More from TV