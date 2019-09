After shooting seven suspense-filled seasons, the Liars are getting ready to leave Rosewood, Pennsylvania for good. Two weeks before the filming wraps up, the Pretty Little Liars cast is already posting goodbye pictures to Instagram, Teen Vogue reported."While we still have 15 more days of filming, I sit here with a heavy but extremely full and grateful heart after our official last table read of Pretty Little Liars," Lucy Hale wrote."Aside from a murder mystery, mysterious Rosewood, the Hunt for A, and a lot of sketchy characters... the foundation of this show started and ended with friendship. Through it all, these characters stuck by each other's side. Knowing and working with each of these ladies has left such a huge mark on my life. And I'm not ready to say goodbye."