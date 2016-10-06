While we still have 15 more days of filming , I sit here with a heavy, but extremely full & grateful heart after our official last table read of Pretty Little Liars. Aside from a murder mystery, mysterious Rosewood, the Hunt for A, and a lot of sketchy characters...the foundation of this show started and ended with friendship. Through it all, these characters stuck by each other's side. Knowing and working with each of these ladies has left such a huge mark on my life. And I'm not ready to say goodbye. ❤️

