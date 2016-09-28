After so many unexpected plot twists and false revelations, we have trouble trusting Pretty Little Liars to leave us with any answers. But since the final season is wrapping up in April, there'll have to be some sort of conclusion, and we know a bit about it already.



Showrunner Marlene King shared the script in an Instagram photo, and its title is "‘Til Death Do Us Part."



What exactly does this mean? She herself may not even know yet. "This script is as long as a feature film, but yet short of two final scenes. Tomorrow I will write 'the end,'" she captioned the Instagram post.