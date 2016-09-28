After so many unexpected plot twists and false revelations, we have trouble trusting Pretty Little Liars to leave us with any answers. But since the final season is wrapping up in April, there'll have to be some sort of conclusion, and we know a bit about it already.
Showrunner Marlene King shared the script in an Instagram photo, and its title is "‘Til Death Do Us Part."
What exactly does this mean? She herself may not even know yet. "This script is as long as a feature film, but yet short of two final scenes. Tomorrow I will write 'the end,'" she captioned the Instagram post.
Hello Giggles takes the name to mean there'll be a wedding, which would probably be Aria and Ezra's, and/or that someone on the show will die.
King has also tweeted lines from the finale, which include "are you here to kill me?" and "I'm never going to be able to say my vows without the ugly cry," so both seem possible.
Does this mean we'll have to say goodbye to one of the Liars or another major character?
While that is the obvious conclusion to draw, we're not so sure it's the right one. King clearly loves toying with us, and she's not going to make this one easy to guess. That won't stop us, though, from stalking her Instagram and Twitter for more carefully crafted clues.
