There are two kinds of TV-watchers out there. The first are normal, well-balanced people who are dying from the very beginning to know how a series ends. The others? Viewers who pretend to HATE spoilers out of some kind of “loyalty to the narrative” or whatever.
Leading up to the Pretty Little Liars series finale, the show’s executive producer and writer, I. Marlene King, is appealing to both camps, using Twitter to tease lines from the final script without giving too much away.
She tweeted that she wants to share the finale with us, writing, “When I was writing the pilot I tweeted u lines along the way. So let's share the series finale 2gether.”
So what have we gathered from her artfully enigmatic tweets? In a scene between Ali and Spencer, Ali gets off the phone with the state police while Spencer tells her he needs everyone to be together. Hmmmm…
When I was writing the pilot I tweeted u lines along the way. So let's share the series finale 2gether pic.twitter.com/ZSK0bJGkT5— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) September 23, 2016
It also seems like a wedding is in store, with an unnamed character saying, “If you don't stop looking at me like that, I'm never going to be able to say my vows without the ugly cry.”
And Toby, who is likely alive, makes an allusion to Spencer’s angsty first-season maxim, “Hope breeds eternal misery.” That has commenters excited about the possibility of the wedding being Toby and Spencer’s.
Contrasted with tweets about love and marriage, King reminds us that it’s not all romance in the Pretty Little Liars world, sharing a screenshot of someone asking, “Are you here to kill me?”
Of course it's not all romance, it's PLL. pic.twitter.com/YtEAbnjT7h— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) September 23, 2016
She ended her Twitter reveal with the appropriately emotional and tear-inducing line, “It’s like when you finish a book and you don’t want it to end. Even if the characters are happy, you’re still sad that it’s ending.”
Appropriately the last one for now. Time to write write write. 📺📝 pic.twitter.com/eOhn6rY410— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) September 23, 2016
