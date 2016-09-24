There are two kinds of TV-watchers out there. The first are normal, well-balanced people who are dying from the very beginning to know how a series ends. The others? Viewers who pretend to HATE spoilers out of some kind of “loyalty to the narrative” or whatever.



Leading up to the Pretty Little Liars series finale, the show’s executive producer and writer, I. Marlene King, is appealing to both camps, using Twitter to tease lines from the final script without giving too much away.



She tweeted that she wants to share the finale with us, writing, “When I was writing the pilot I tweeted u lines along the way. So let's share the series finale 2gether.”



So what have we gathered from her artfully enigmatic tweets? In a scene between Ali and Spencer, Ali gets off the phone with the state police while Spencer tells her he needs everyone to be together. Hmmmm…

