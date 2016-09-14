In January, we found out that the sixth season of Girls would be the last, and now, they're officially done filming, according to their social media accounts.
A post to Lena Dunham's Instagram from Tuesday shows a forlorn-looking dressing room. "Goodbye sweet Silvercup dressing room," Dunham captioned it. "I've loved you so well. I'll miss napping in you and barfing in you and misplacing my underpants in you. I hope your next resident is a macho action star who chooses to live with my choice of paint color (Benjamin Moore 'Ballet Pink')."
Despite her humor, people have been leaving sad faces all over the comments.
Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke finished filming before Dunham. Mamet also said a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram two weeks ago.
"And that's a wrap. It has been an unforgettable six years. To my Girls family, I adore you. To our fans, thank you for continuing to watch. And HBO, thank you for giving us a home. Shosh, it's been real. I'll miss you all," she wrote.
Kirke posted a goodbye photo to Twitter late last month. "That's a wrap for me on the series of Girls," she captioned it. "Bye Jessa. Thank you for all you've done for me."
&that's a wrap for me on the series of GIRLS. Bye Jessa. Thank you 4 all you've done for me. SEE YA ROUND MY LOVE X pic.twitter.com/Kv9P5PBxxC— Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) August 26, 2016
Allison Williams said goodbye to both of them when they left. "I'm too emotional to be eloquent, so I'll just say that I love you both a lot, and I'm so grateful for all your genius and sisterhood these last six years," she wrote in her own Instagram post.
And then, there were two...we're winding it down now. Zosia and Jemima just finished shooting their last scenes for Girls for good. I'm too emotional to be eloquent, so I'll just say that I love you both a lot, and I'm so grateful for all your genius and sisterhood these last 6 years. And to Shosh and Jessa: I'll see you around the bend. Stay "so fucking classy," Jessa, and 🐼🔫🎁, Shosh. 💔
Please excuse us while we get tissues.
At least it's not over for us yet, though. Thankfully, we've still got one more season to find out what Hannah's next career move will be and whether Marnie and Ray will live happily ever after.
