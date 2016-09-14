Goodbye sweet Silvercup dressing room. I've loved you so well. I'll miss napping in you and barfing in you and misplacing my underpants in you. I hope your next resident is a macho action star who chooses to live with my choice of paint color (Benjamin Moore "Ballet Pink") 💗👅👛 #thelonggirlsgoodbye

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Sep 13, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT