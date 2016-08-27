Girls was a wonderful roller coaster of a show that gave a bird's-eye view into the raw, questioning angst of twentysomething life within a certain set of (perhaps overeducated) urban females. But alas, the ride, like all good things, must come to an end.
The sixth and final season of Lena Dunham's magnum opus is currently filming, and while — stealthy paparazzi photos aside — it's anyone's guess what will happen in the final scenes, one thing is certain: We will have to say goodbye to the characters we have come to know so well. Starting, it seems, with Shoshanna and Jessa.
Actresses Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke, who play the aforementioned characters, were the first to wrap their final scenes on the series. Thanks to a little thing called Instagram, we get to come along for some of their last moments on set. And if you think bidding adieu to Shoshanna and Jessa will be hard for you, take heart in knowing that you're far from alone. Their co-stars are crying right along with you — complete with sad emoji, of course.
The sixth and final season of Lena Dunham's magnum opus is currently filming, and while — stealthy paparazzi photos aside — it's anyone's guess what will happen in the final scenes, one thing is certain: We will have to say goodbye to the characters we have come to know so well. Starting, it seems, with Shoshanna and Jessa.
Actresses Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke, who play the aforementioned characters, were the first to wrap their final scenes on the series. Thanks to a little thing called Instagram, we get to come along for some of their last moments on set. And if you think bidding adieu to Shoshanna and Jessa will be hard for you, take heart in knowing that you're far from alone. Their co-stars are crying right along with you — complete with sad emoji, of course.