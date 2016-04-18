It's just crazy enough to maybe work — but it's definitely not the most insane turn of events in the episode: Marnie, unable to get the dream out of her head, arrives at Ray's apartment that evening. She tells him that even though she thinks she's supposed to be alone, she also thinks that she's supposed to be with him. She tells him that she wants to brush his hair and they end up kissing. Marnie confesses that she thinks she belongs with Ray. Turns out: He suspects the same thing.



Okay. Ready for part two? Almost to the finish line: It's "I Love You Baby" time.



Some time has passed between the episode on the stairs and the current moment: Hannah seems to be at least trying to get the juices flowing, running in the neighborhood and even writing a little bit. But she's also been a little bit reclusive, i.e. not returning calls from her parents, who take that as a sign to come see her, which Hannah's not pleased about. Until, of course, her mom suggests that they do a little shopping together. During the excursion, Hannah brightens a bit and tells her mom about everything that was going on between Jessa and Adam. But even though she acknowledges that it really sucks, she's also detached enough to see it for the mess it is without melting into a tear puddle in the dressing room. Point: Horvath.



While Hannah and her mom are shopping their feelings out, Tad is home hanging out on the couch. Elijah shows up at the apartment, on the end tail of a bender, and needing a parental shoulder to lean on. (Clearly, the Dill breakup has left him in a bit of a state). While he's snuggled up to Tad, Elijah gives this speech about seizing the moment. You can practically see the wheels start to turn in Tad's head — but, no, in case you became immediately weirded out, nothing happens with these two (even though it really does for a second seem like there could have been).



Meanwhile, Adam is still on dedicated uncle duty: Caroline hasn't been located. (Is it just me, or does no one seem appropriately worried about that?) Jessa has gotten slightly better with the baby — but not good enough for Adam, who feels like she's not taking enough care with how she handles the kiddo. They're also just not doing so hot as a couple: Jessa keeps bringing Hannah up in conversation with Adam, which is sort of like poking an already angry and rage-prone bear. And indeed, the whole Hannah issue does boil over — we'll get to that in a few.



A couple that is doing well though? Marnie and Ray, who are spending a morning basking in post-coital snuggle glow. Marnie is going on a tour to promote her new record, and invites Ray to come along, as her lover/roadie. Because Ray likes to feel useful, and because who wants their new boo to go running off with her ex-husband for weeks at a time solo, he says yes. Besides, Ray tells Marnie: He can afford to take some time off, now that Shoshanna is running the show at the coffeeshop.



And running it she is — things are really taking off, now that the shop has instituted an anti-hipster policy. Now, Ray's is a place where people are actually coming to drink coffee and not just chill. Man buns have been banned. The New York Times style section even wants to come and check out this new philosophy that seems to be performing so brilliantly. (Great. Another Brooklyn trend story from The Gray Lady.) Things are definitely looking up.



For Hannah, too: All that shopping had an endgame. Hannah gets gussied up and — along with her mom and Elijah (Tad ends up heading into the city to meet his old friend the high-end boot dealer) — heads into the city to submit her name at The Moth reading series. The theme for the evening is jealousy, and she definitely has a little something she can contribute to that. Coincidentally enough, Hannah's name gets pulled to share her story, so she climbs up onstage and launches into — what else — the my-best-friend-is-fucking-my-ex-boyfriend anecdote. And honestly it's.... great. No, seriously.



Hannah, for the first time in a long time, is suddenly an improved version of herself, funny and charmingly self-deprecating and smart. She talks about how Adam and Jessa got together — and then reveals something new to everyone listening, including all Girls finale audiences in attendance. Turns out: She is finally starting to let go of her attachment to that whole shitty love triangle. "I wasn't angry," Hannah explains about how she felt after finding out that Jessa and Adam were together. "I was sad about what they thought I knew I was." Which is to say: someone who would go to pieces over the fact that her best friend and boyfriend got together.

