Hannah gives Marnie a call, but Marnie's in the studio with Desi, who has gone back to not speaking to her. Marnie can't come pick up Hannah, so Hannah calls Jessa, who doesn't answer the phone (either because she's studying, or because they are not past their issues). So Ray winds up driving his coffee truck several hours from Brooklyn to collect Hannah, who is literally curled up in the fetal position by the side of the road when he finds her.Can we talk for a minute about how Hannah may or may not be having some kind of mental breakdown? She's doing a lot of acting out lately, between the vagina flash , the roadside breakup, and what happens soon after she gets into Ray's truck. Hannah and Ray are talking on the drive about whether or not she did the right thing breaking up with Fran, and Ray tells her that sometimes you just have to follow your instincts.Well, in that moment, Hannah's instinct is to try giving Ray road head, as a "thank you" for being such a good friend to her all these years. Ray tries to get her to stop, but when it becomes clear that she's going to do this regardless of his protests, he quiets down and tries to enjoy it. But as that's happening, he veers off the road, crashing the coffee truck into a ditch — where it tips over. Ray and Hannah are fine, but Hannah doesn't seem to appreciate that she's actually the source of all this trouble.Nor does she seem appropriately sorry for the fact that Ray's truck — into which, he explains, he poured $50,000 — is all busted up. (When he asks her how much she thinks a new coffee truck costs, she ballparks it around $600, evidence of how very out of touch with reality she is these days.) Ray is understandably ticked off. Then, to make matters worse, Hannah hops into a car with a stranger driving back to the city, because she doesn't want to wait for the tow company. She leaves Ray alone upstate, with the wreckage she caused, and heads back to Brooklyn.Back in the city, Adam drops by to check in on his sister and the baby at Laird's place. He's been calling Caroline for a couple days and she hasn't been picking up the phone — which, Adam discovers, is because she's taken off. Laird just assumed that she was off doing her own thing for a bit, Caroline-style. But Adam unearths a note that she left, which wound up under the fridge. In it, she tells Laird that she loves him and their child, but that she's afraid she might hurt the baby. The truth is, it sounds like she's exhibiting some classic signs of postpartum depression. Laird is heartbroken but now very worried about Caroline, so he heads out the door to look for her, leaving Adam behind to watch the baby.