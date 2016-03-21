The next night, Adam joins Jessa and her sister, Minnie, at a restaurant. On the way, Jessa tells Adam that Minnie has slept with all the same people that Jessa has slept with at this point in their lives. (Minnie has also slept with Jessa's biological father; Minnie's dad is a Scotsman.) Jessa also tells Adam that if he wants to sleep with her sister, she would completely understand; Adam thinks all of this is weird nonsense and makes it clear that he doesn't want to have sex with Minnie in the least.



We've been seeing a lot of Jessa becoming more vulnerable this season, and this family time is no exception. At dinner, Minnie flirtatiously confesses that she's split up from her husband, but is still receiving plenty of alimony, even though she's the one with more money in the relationship. Things get a little sticky when the subject of wealth comes up: Jessa reminds her sister that their grandmother cut off her access to the family wealth after she went into rehab the last time. Minnie isn't especially sympathetic and when Jessa asks Minnie if she can borrow money to finish her schooling to become a therapist, Minnie says no. She also essentially tells Jessa that she's not a good investment, since she's never stuck to anything.



It's a pretty obvious setup for Adam to step in to defend Jessa, but that doesn't keep it from being pretty darned sweet. Adam tells Minnie off for saying mean things about Jessa and emphasizes that he believes in her dream of becoming a therapist. Then, he tells Jessa that he's going to use the money get got from those big pharma commercials he starred in for her to go to school. Problem solved! For now, at least.



The next day at the retreat, Hannah and her mom join in a partner yoga workshop and a trust-fall circle. They also get sent to wander around in the woods on their own. Hannah — who is wearing a bathing suit for this nature hike — uses the opportunity to call and check on her dad, who just wants to know if her mom is leaning toward staying together or splitting up. Hannah feels a little torn, especially since both of her parents seem to be wanting to stay together and she's not sure that's the best thing for either of them.

