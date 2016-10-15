Jenna Dewan Tatum is ready for fall with a brand-new hair look. She went a little darker and edgier last month, but now, she's added a new feature. She's all in for a full seasonal hair transformation with new bangs.
Her stylist, Kristin Ess, wrote on Instagram that the look is an "a-line soft shag [with] bangs." Ess also called the look "chic" with "Helena Christensen vibes," which is basically exactly what we were thinking.
Ess told People that Dewan Tatum has been wanting bangs forever and had been asking for fake bangs for around two years. And that's what you see here — a fake-bang look that Ess razored down because the full look was "too heavy."
Sadly, this means that on her next red carpet, we'll see Dewan Tatum back to her normal fringe-free look. It's too bad, because she is more than pulling off the look.
Her stylist, Kristin Ess, wrote on Instagram that the look is an "a-line soft shag [with] bangs." Ess also called the look "chic" with "Helena Christensen vibes," which is basically exactly what we were thinking.
Ess told People that Dewan Tatum has been wanting bangs forever and had been asking for fake bangs for around two years. And that's what you see here — a fake-bang look that Ess razored down because the full look was "too heavy."
Sadly, this means that on her next red carpet, we'll see Dewan Tatum back to her normal fringe-free look. It's too bad, because she is more than pulling off the look.
Advertisement