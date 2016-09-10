Jenna Dewan Tatum Debuts Edgy New Cut

If there is one signifier of the kind of assertive, carefree-yet-charming Pinterest femininity that defines millennials, it is undeniably the lob, the signature hairstyle of cool girls everywhere.
As usual, actress and style guru Jenna Dewan Tatum is our fearless leader into the realm of perfect hair with her newest cut. Jen Atkin, Dewan Tatum's stylist, posted a picture of the star's freshly razored angled lob, sharing that they both love not only the haircut, but also dancing and '90s movies.
Dewan Tatum also snapped the chop, thanking Atkin and showing it off while goofing around in the car. When asked in the past about how she maintains such flawless hair, she has sworn by a no-fuss routine.
She said in an interview with Glamour, “You're going to hate me. Generally I shower or use dry shampoo, and it lays like this because it's such a good cut. It just lays nice.”
She also mentioned in the interview how talented Atkin is and how her genius styling helps maintain the effortless, chic look.
Ugh, Jenna, how do we let you know that we are low-key dying to be part of your clique?!
She said in an interview with Glamour, “You're going to hate me. Generally I shower or use dry shampoo, and it lays like this because it's such a good cut. It just lays nice.”
She also mentioned in the interview how talented Atkin is and how her genius styling helps maintain the effortless, chic look.
Ugh, Jenna, how do we let you know that we are low-key dying to be part of your clique?!
Advertisement