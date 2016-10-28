The cast of Pretty Little Liars is as upset that the show is coming to an end as their fans are. Since the summer of 2010, viewers have kept up with all the liars and their wild antics. After seven wild years, the Liars are finally putting their dramatic lives to rest when the series wraps in April 2017.
In honor of the show's conclusion, the cast, who are all best friends off-camera too, chose to immortalize their memories on the iconic show by doing what every friend group does — get matching tattoos.
Sasha Pieterse, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, and Janel Parrish all visited a tattoo parlor together in Los Angeles after their final day of filming the show. There, they all got the most PLL tattoo ever: the first initial of each of their characters names on each of their "Shhh" fingers. It's pretty much perfect. A would be so proud.
The girls also made matching rings in honor of the series that brought them all together.
