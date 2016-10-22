

She writes, "It's a little past 4AM and I'm crawling into bed after the last fraturday I'll ever pull on [PLL.] There is something so magical about these work day/nights. Everyone is so raw. So funny. So tired and so unapologetically caring for one another. I'm allowed to be my silliest on set, I'm aloud [sic] to cry my heart out in a scene. I'm aloud [sic] to drink too much coffee and laugh and sing way too loud and fall asleep on everyone else's chair at video village while they work tirelessly and gently prop me up for my next take. That's family. That's who I work with. And these are the nights I'll miss the most. 3 more wake ups left."



Is there anything sweeter than seeing our favorite stars share their real-life bonds and friendships? We'll have to keep an eye out for future posts from our favorite cast members — it's too soon to say goodbye!

