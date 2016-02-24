Wedding bells were ringing for three (lucky?) couples in this week's episode of Pretty Little Liars.
Mr. and Mrs. Montgomery (Chad Lowe & Holly Marie Combs) tied the knot. Again. Hanna (Ashley Benson) finally set a date for her wedding to Jordan (David Coussins). And, most surprisingly of all, Ali (Sasha Pieterse) and Dr. Rollins (Huw Collins) got married.
Last week Dr. Rollins told Ali that they should keep their relationship a secret. Yet this week, he proposed. The couple promptly visited Aria (Lucy Hale), who conveniently just became a certified officiant for her own parents' wedding. We didn't actually see the wedding, but we know Ali gets married soon based on the flash-forward scene where she wrote "Mrs. Rollins" on her classroom's board. Either way, we won't have to wait too long to find out.
Tonight's episode wasn't just about weddings bells. Reunions also loomed large. Hanna seemed pretty ready to reunite with Caleb (Tyler Blackburn), which will be a lot easier now that Mrs. Hastings (Lesley Fera) kicked him out of their guest house. Ezra (Ian Harding) almost broke up Aria and Liam. And the preview for next week's episode alludes to a romantic moment with Tobey (Keegan Allen) and Spencer (Troian Bellisario). I'm totally excited for a Haleb reunion, can tolerate a Spoby reunion, but Ezria? Nope. Ezra dated two underaged girls while he was in college, stalked the Liars in a creepy lair, and intentionally seduced 16-year-old Aria so he could write a tell-all about her and her high school friends. He is not someone that deserves a
second fifth chance.
With all that in mind, here are the 29 craziest questions I have after tonight's episode. Let me know your questions, and what couples you want (or don't want) to reunite in the comments below.
1. The Montgomerys have been pretty bad parents before, but they think it's appropriate to get married without their son and while their daughter is being investigated for murder?
2. How could Sara (Dre Davis) seamlessly cover up a trap door in less than 24 hours? That may be crazier than imagining a contractor not noticing a multiple floor dungeon in a hotel room.
3. Why won't Spencer just convince her mom to come clean about her cancer prognosis?
4. Who would A (Part II) choose to fertilize Emily's (Shay Mitchell) eggs with? Emily also gets the best quote of the night with,"This person may be storing my future offspring."
5. Why would Spencer believe Melissa (Torrey DeVitto) was innocent? She thought this before, and then learned Melissa straight-up killed Bethany Young.
6. Hanna hasn't picked out her wedding dress yet?
7. What college has only one professor teaching "Intro to Psych?" It's basically a required class (at least for TV college students).
8. Hastings is running a platform based on transparency?
9. What made Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) run out of Ali's house that night?
10. Since Ali is getting texts from A (Part II), does that mean she's not behind it all? I love how she always gets included in the plot as an afterthought.
11. Why does Caleb have the Phillies' schedule memorized? I didn't imagine him as a sports fan.
12. How is plagiarism an act of love? Ezra and Aria should avoid the publishing industry. They really don't understand the ethics of writing.
13. Charlotte ran away from her only ally simply because Ali and "the good doctor" were dating? There is certainly more to the story than that.
14. How are the girls still befriending strange men in the town? They should know it never works out for them (they always have an ulterior motive or turn out to be an undercover reporter or something, like a few weeks ago).
15. Why would Charlotte call Wren (Julian Morris) after she was locked up in Radley again, and how did she get his number?
16. Melissa always was part of the sketchy behavior, and A never attacked her originally. Why would Charlotte try to hurt her years later?
18. Did Aria really think that Liam (Roberto Aguire) could stay in Rosewood and not learn that Aria and Ezra dated? A student having a multiple-year affair with her English teacher is not something people forget.
19. Why would Emily go to this creepy diner alone?!
20. How can this diner, Noel's (Brant Daugherty) home, and the motel they used to frequent all be located in similar-looking, wooded, isolated areas?
22. Why did Emily put her hands all over the murder weapon?
23. Why would Caleb lie to cover A (Part II)?
24. Emily. Oh, Emily: Why did you not wipe your fingerprints off the murder weapon and why did you drop it?!
25. Is Caleb going to move into Hanna's/Lucas' (Brendan Robinson) apartment? That would be real cozy.
26. Why would Ali have a shotgun wedding?
27. Who was on fire in the preview?
28. Why do we have to wait until next week to have a Mona (Janel Parrish) scene?
29. What makes Tobey finally punch Caleb in the preview — does this mean Spoby and Haleb will finally find their way back to each other?
