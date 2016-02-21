Those who watch Pretty Little Liars will be excited to know that this cast regular is joining the third installment of the Fifty Shades series, Fifty Shades Freed.
According to Deadline, Brant Daugherty — better known as Noel Kahn to PLL fans — will take on the role of Luke Sawyer, a personal bodyguard Christian Grey hires to watch over Anastasia Steele.
After author E.L. James welcomed Daugherty to the cast of the film, which is being shot back-to-back with the second in the series, Fifty Shades Darker, the actor shared his excitement over nabbing the role.
"Thanks for the warm welcome @E_L_James!" he tweeted. "I can't say how excited I am to bring Sawyer to life." Later writing, "I love you guys. Today has been completely surreal."
Thanks for the warm welcome @E_L_James! I can't say how excited I am to bring Sawyer to life #FiftyShades— Brant Daugherty (@brantdaugherty) February 20, 2016
I love you guys. Today has been completely surreal. Thank you for all the support and the massive welcome to #FiftyShades— Brant Daugherty (@brantdaugherty) February 21, 2016
Along with Pretty Little Liars, Daugherty has also appeared on Lifetime's Army Wives and competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2013.
Fifty Shades Freed, which will feature originals Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan along with newbies Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, and Kim Basinger, hits theaters February 9, 2018.
Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters February 10, 2017.
