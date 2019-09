This Prom Dress Made A Powerful Statement About Black Lives Matter

Most prom dress-related news is pretty infuriating — think absurd dress codes, like this this , and this. But every once in a while, there's actually something uplifting that happens in terms of what people wear to the rite of passage-worthy event. (Take, for example, this very meaningful "sisterhood of the traveling prom dress" from last year, in which a dress functioned as a wearable memorial for a group of friends.) The most poignant look of prom season 2017 that we have yet to witness is the significance-packed getup that West Palm Beach teen Milan Bolden-Morris wore over the weekend, as BuzzFeed News reported . Designed by Terrence Torrence, a family friend of Bolden-Morris', the dress features photos of black men, women, and children that have been victims of police brutality over the past few years.