On Monday, county prosecutors in Ohio announced that the Cleveland officers involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice will not be charged Rice, who was Black, had been carrying a toy pellet gun when police shot him seconds after pulling up to the park where Rice was playing. He was shot on November 22, 2014, and died while in surgery the next day.Neither Timothy Loehmann, the white police officer who shot Rice, nor his partner, Frank Garmback, also white, will face criminal charges, a grand jury announced Monday. Before the announcement, a Cleveland judge had said there was "probable cause" for charging Loehmann with murder, according to Al Jazeera After Rice's family filed a wrongful-death suit, the city of Cleveland argued that the 12-year-old "didn't exercise due care" and that he "directly and proximately caused" his own death. Loehmann had left a job as a police officer in a Cleveland suburb after superiors found he was unfit for duty. One personnel report said the officer was going through an " emotional meltdown ," and a firearms instructor wrote that "his handgun performance was dismal."Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy McGinty said Monday that it would have been "unreasonable" for the two officers to wait to see if Rice's gun was real or not. "It was horrible, unfortunate, tragic," McGinty said at a press conference Monday. "But it was not, by the law that binds us, a crime."