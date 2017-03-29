This Florida High School's Prom Dress Code PSA Is Pretty Gross

Good thing they told us a week before prom it's not like everyone has their dress already....... pic.twitter.com/3nOKhSTu4R— Lily (@LILwillingham) March 27, 2017
This is at Stanton HS in Jacksonville, Fl. Completely inappropriate + it's implications are disgusting. Fix this, @duvalschools. https://t.co/4a1lijv1SP— Alexis Isabel (@lexi4prez) March 27, 2017
Stanton College Prep, Jax FL— Cooper Connelly (@Coop_Connelly) March 28, 2017
#1 in the state
#3 in the region
#6 in the nation
last in respect #scpgoodgirl
No matter the age, no matter the brains of one person, nobody should be belittled for what they wear & how they look like #scpgoodgirl— scp 20 (@Stantonclass20) March 27, 2017
20/31 of your National Merit Finalists, @DuvalSchools, were women. We've won countless awards for you. Do something. #SCPGOODGIRL pic.twitter.com/pHENBtwTMg— Milind Mishra (@meekmilind) March 27, 2017
This is ridiculous. High school administrators really hate when girls look good & feel confident about their bodies, huh https://t.co/Fxv8pnVoFj— Rona K. Akbari (@TheRonaLisa) March 27, 2017
"good girl" this is absolutely disgusting and insulting to all the intelligent young ladies who attend this school https://t.co/kgLBXI0MhI— cam (@camrynDAMNico) March 27, 2017
The display of prom dress photos at Stanton College Prep is not appropriate or an approved policy. Images were removed on Mon. #SCPgoodgirl— DCPS (@DuvalSchools) March 28, 2017