This Florida High School's Prom Dress Code PSA Is Pretty Gross

On Monday, Lily Willingham, a senior at Stanton College Preparatory School, posted a photo on Twitter of a bulletin board featuring four floor-length dresses, First Coast News reported. One (a golden, sleeveless mermaid gown) was designated as appropriate, the other three (a one-shouldered, slitted-skirt style with a torso cutout; a low-backed white ensemble with a tulle hem; and a long burgundy frock with a plunging neckline and side cutouts) were not. Each one featured the headline: "Going To Stanton Prom?" Below each picture, there was a response: "Yes you are, good girl," or "No you're not." From the photo shared on social media, it wasn't clear whether there was an equivalent flyer for male students.