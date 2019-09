"For my latest film The Edge of Seventeen , I had to play my [character's] 13-year-old self. I was actually unaware of that fact up until the week that was happening! I was like, 'I wonder why I haven't seen the person who is playing the younger version of me'. Little did I know, it was actually me. They had this wig that they made for me, which was very sad. I put it on and it was hard for my mom to look at me without laughing. That was definitely a weird thing that I had to do, bit it was fun and it turned out great."