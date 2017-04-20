Hailee Steinfeld is not your average 20-year-old. She's starring in the upcoming Pitch Perfect 3, was nominated for a Golden Globe this year, is the newest face of athletic clothing brand MISSION (co-founded by the Serena Williams), and has some of the best pipes we've ever heard (that cover of Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" is untouchable). On top of her outstanding talents, Steinfeld is a beauty inspiration to her legions of fans.
If there's a trend, she's most likely already on it — without even knowing. Just scroll through her Instagram and your beauty bank will be heavily fed and stuffed with smoky eyes, "upside down" makeup, and two-toned looks like you wouldn't believe. And while she may be younger than most of us, we couldn't wait to pick her brain on her glam squad tips, summer beauty necessities, and that hair in The Edge of Seventeen.
If you had to run to Sephora right now and pick up three products, what would it be?
"I always need a new Beautyblender. I love using those. Some good highlighter and foundation. When it comes to Sephora I'm always trying to get new things because there are so many options."
You just got back from Coachella, what was the one product you absolutely needed to survive this weekend?
"A face mist, like a rose water. Those are key. With the heat and the dust, it's nice to have that on-hand just to feel refreshed."
How has athleisure, like MISSION, worked its way into your everyday life and routine?
"I do a lot of working out and dancing, especially with performing and touring. Mission has worked its way into my life in that way, pretty much full-time. They have a cool mechanism built in that comes in handy when you've been dancing in an eight-hour rehearsal and you're hot and uncomfortable. I love that the brand is stylish, cool, and that the color schemes are amazing."
You're busy and in front of the camera nonstop, what advice would you give someone your age looking to find the confidence you always radiate?
"I've said this before and I'll say it again: Find what it is that makes you happy. Find your light. Find something that you love and that you're good at and that makes you feel great. I think oftentimes that's where I feel most beautiful and most confident — when I'm doing something I love and feel comfortable doing."
Everyone seems to be cutting their hair lately, would you ever consider chopping your signature look?
"I would and I have. It's funny because I've actually never colored my hair and I've had this conversation multiple times where I'm like, 'I don't know if I want to start coloring it. I don't know if I want to chop it off, but I do want something different.' I don't know what that is, it doesn't leave me with many options. So yeah, I'm down...I think I'll do it definitely soon, too."
What's the best advice you've picked up from a co-star on set?
"[To] hydrate because it's so beneficial especially in terms of your skin. It's so easy to forget to do, even though it's so mandatory and it's all around us. It's easy to go throughout your day and go hours without hydrating."
What's the strangest beauty transformation you ever had to go through for a role?
"For my latest film The Edge of Seventeen, I had to play my [character's] 13-year-old self. I was actually unaware of that fact up until the week that was happening! I was like, 'I wonder why I haven't seen the person who is playing the younger version of me'. Little did I know, it was actually me. They had this wig that they made for me, which was very sad. I put it on and it was hard for my mom to look at me without laughing. That was definitely a weird thing that I had to do, bit it was fun and it turned out great."
Do you ever do your own makeup for the red carpet? Or do you prefer having a glam squad?
"I have before. I do love having my glam squad because most of the time I will do a better on myself in my head, and then I'll look in the mirror and be like, 'Okay this isn't exactly what I had in mind.'. But I love collaborating with hairstylists and makeup artists on creating a look for the red carpet."
Your looks are almost always bold, where do you get your beauty inspiration?
"I find it everywhere: on the internet, on social, around the world, in airports, in magazines, driving on the freeway looking to the left and right of me. Beauty is all around us and I'm constantly inspired by things I see in my everyday life."
Bold eyes or bold lips?
"I tend to go for the eyes, especially when I'm performing. I love doing a bold eye, but I love doing a bold lip on the red carpet, too. The colors are usually influenced by what I'm wearing for the most part."
