Don’t get us wrong, because we love a smoky eye, but at this point, the go-to look has become so status quo on the red carpet that it has us hitting the snooze button when it comes to beauty inspo. Thankfully, just about every cool girl in Hollywood must be feeling the same way, because they're all suddenly bypassing the standard smoky eye for a look that’s brighter, more daring, and completely fresh. Enter: the two-tone eye.
The look is easier than you’d think to pull off. Simply pick two shades to line eyes with, using different colors on either upper and lower lids, or along inner or outer quadrants of the eyes. Of course, the best looks incorporate liner colors that bring out the most complex aspects of the eyes. That means reaching for complementary colors, like coppers and deep aubergines to amplify blue eyes or shades found in the Caribbean sea or transforming brown eyes.
But there's more: Unexpected combos like white and pale pink simultaneously make hazel eyes look green and the size of saucers (just ask Lily Collins). And the right shades of green and brassy brown make eyes that much greener. Of course, with so much color to play with, there are no hard and fast rules. (We have been playing with burgundy and lilac shades to bump up blue eyes as of late, to the tune of many compliments on the street.)
To get you started on the two-tone liner trend, we’ve spotted a few unexpected, yet foolproof looks you can try, as demoed by Hollywood’s finest. Find a dozen different ways to do anything but a black smoky eye, ahead.