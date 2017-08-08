But there's more: Unexpected combos like white and pale pink simultaneously make hazel eyes look green and the size of saucers (just ask Lily Collins). And the right shades of green and brassy brown make eyes that much greener. Of course, with so much color to play with, there are no hard and fast rules. (We have been playing with burgundy and lilac shades to bump up blue eyes as of late, to the tune of many compliments on the street.)