Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" is so ubiquitous, it's hard to imagine anyone else singing it. But Hailee Steinfeld performed the hit song during a Coachella private party, and her stripped-down version just might be better than the original.
The performance started making the rounds online on Friday, when festivalgoers started posting recordings of Steinfeld singing. Since Friday, the YouTube video of her rendition has been viewed more than 35,000 times. (That's a paltry number compared to the 790 million views on the original video, but it's only been a few days.)
As NME notes, Steinfeld was returning the favor after Sheeran covered one of her songs last month. Sheeran sang Steinfeld's "Starving" during an appearance on Capital FM.
Advertisement
Listen to Steinfeld's carefree "Shape of You" cover below. (We'd have to say this performance beats even the Singing Dentist's "Shape of You" parody.)
The Pitch Perfect 2 star is totally at ease improvising her own version of the mega-hit. Her talent is evident from her vocal performance. And even if you're not a fan of the original song, you might just find yourself grooving along to Steinfeld's voice. In addition to performing "Shape of You," Steinfeld also sang her own songs "Starving" and "Love Myself" at the party.
Here's the original "Shape of You" video, in case you haven't heard the song a million times already:
And if you missed Sheeran's cover of "Starving," it's really something, too:
It's clear these two have a ton of respect for each other. The logical next step is a Sheeran/Steinfeld collaboration — it's safe to assume plenty of fans would love to see the singers team up for a duet. Maybe mutual friend Taylor Swift can organize a meeting?
Advertisement